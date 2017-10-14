AP Radio AP Radio News:

Family dog emerges alive and happy from wildfire aftermath

By JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press

Family dog emerges alive and happy from wildfire aftermath

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) -- Two men who hiked for miles through Northern California wildfire territory expecting a grim discovery were met with a joyful one instead.

Jack Weaver and his brother-in-law Patrick Widen walked around police barricades, through a creek and up treacherous hilly roads to save Weaver's mom from having to recover the body of the family's beloved dog Izzy.

Katherine Weaver was convinced Izzy died in a ferocious wildfire that destroyed their neighborhood and sent them fleeing for safety, Katherine still in her nightgown.

When the men reached the end of the narrow road, Jack Weaver swore as he saw that the house was completely gone. But then Izzy came bounding from the rubble for a joyous reunion.

