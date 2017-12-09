Eagle Herald











Dec 9, 11:43 AM EST

Cambodian community screens Jolie's drama about Khmer Rouge


LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- A prominent Cambodian filmmaker is speaking at a Massachusetts high school about the 2017 film he produced with Angelina Jolie on the Khmer Rouge's bloody reign in Cambodia.

Rithy Panh will join Cambodian community organizers for a panel discussion following a free screening of "First They Killed My Father" Saturday afternoon at Lowell High School.

The film is based off the 2000 memoir by Cambodian author Loung Ung, who lived through the repressive communist regime's rule in the late 1970s. Ung also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jolie, who also served as director.

Lowell has the nation's second largest Cambodian population. Many arrived as refugees during the genocide that killed as many as three million Cambodian residents.

Saturday's screening is organized by the Cambodian Mutual Assistance Association of Lowell.

