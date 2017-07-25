Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 25, 5:01 PM EDT

Celgene Corp. to pay $280M to settle cancer drug fraud suit

By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A New Jersey pharmaceutical company has agreed to pay $280 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging it committed fraud promoting two cancer drugs for unapproved purposes.

The settlement with Celgene Corp. was announced Tuesday by federal prosecutors in Los Angeles.

The lawsuit filed in federal court by a former sales manager alleged the company submitted false claims to Medicare and health care programs in 28 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.

The lawsuit claimed Celgene used false and misleading statements and promoted Thalomid and Revlimid for uses not approved by the Food and Drug Administration or covered by public health care programs.

It also said the company paid kickbacks to doctors to prescribe the drugs.

The company says it denies wrongdoing and settled to avoid uncertainty, distraction and expensive litigation.

