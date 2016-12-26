Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 26, 5:34 PM EST

Cancer patient donates year's worth of pizza to food bank


Multimedia
2010 health care poll
PDF copy of 13 Republican AGs threatening lawsuit
Nov. 2009 poll: Americans on health care
Health care overhaul
Efforts to stay young
Family joins in weight-loss camp experience
Alternatives for common food allergens
Wii therapy
Documents
AMA's Guidelines for Patient-Physician E-mail
Latest News
Pelosi rallies House Democrats to oppose health law repeal

HealthCare.gov moves sign up deadline to 11:59 PM PST Monday

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania man going through treatment for colon cancer won a pizza parlor's raffle for a year's worth of free pies and then donated his prize to a food bank.

Thirty-six-year-old Josh Katrick, of Northampton, had just completed his eighth round of chemotherapy when he learned he was the winner of a contest sponsored by his favorite neighborhood restaurant.

After hearing of Katrick's plans to donate the pizza to the Northampton Food Bank, the owners of Mario's Pizza decided to double down and offer the prize to both him and the food bank.

Katrick says he's been getting so much from family, friends and strangers during the past few months that he wanted to give back to those who could use the pizza more.

Roughly 1,200 people entered the contest.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.