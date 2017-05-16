Eagle Herald











May 16, 10:32 AM EDT

Charles Cohen, art-house billionaire, sees value in cinema

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Joel Ryan

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Film Festival
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Charles Cohen, art-house billionaire, sees value in cinema

Zac Efron to play serial killer Ted Bundy in upcoming biopic

Review: In 'Alien: Covenant,' a return to gut-busting horror

Review: Charmless 'Wimpy Kid 4' is a long, gross haul

Highlights from AP interview with Brad Pitt
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York real estate billionaire Charles Cohen has turned a passion for film into a thriving distribution company that is taking two films to the Cannes Film Festival.

Cohen is the is president and chief executive of Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation, which owns and manages more than 12 million square feet of office space and design centers in New York. His Cohen Media Group has become a bigger player in the specialty movie business, landing its first Oscar in February for the foreign language film "The Salesman."

Cohen Media will show two films at Cannes, which begins this week. The first is a biopic on sculptor Auguste Rodin, and the other is a newly restored version of the 1987 film "Maurice."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.