Eagle Herald











May 1, 4:26 PM EDT

'Gotti,' with John Travolta, will premiere at Cannes


PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Film Festival
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
'Gotti,' with John Travolta, will premiere at Cannes

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Ashley Judd sues Weinstein saying he wrecked her career

Actress Pamela Gidley of "Twin Peaks" fame has died at 52

'The Dam Busters' director Michael Anderson dies at 98
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

NEW YORK (AP) -- The delayed mobster biopic "Gotti," starring John Travolta, will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Film producers told The Associated Press on Tuesday that "Gotti" will premiere out of competition at Cannes at a special gala screening at the Palais des Festivals on May 15. The Cannes Film Festival begins May 8.

"Gotti" depicts the rise and fall of the notorious Gambino family crime boss John V. Gotti. It's directed by Kevin Connolly.

The movie was supposed to open in December. But just 10 days before its release, distributor Lionsgate sold the film back to its production company. Vertical Entertainment stepped in with a wider release plan set for June 15. Ticketing service MoviePass also invested in the film.

In a statement, Travolta thanked Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux for selecting "Gotti."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.