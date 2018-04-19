Eagle Herald











Apr 19, 11:17 AM EDT

Previously persona non grata, Cannes welcomes back Von Trier

AP Photo
AP Photo/Joel Ryan

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Film Festival
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Previously persona non grata, Cannes welcomes back Von Trier

Howard commencement to feature "Black Panther" Boseman

Dubai film festival to become biennial, skipping this year

First Saudi cinema opens with popcorn and 'Black Panther'

Real-life 'gladiator' salutes 'Scandal,' show she inspired
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

NEW YORK (AP) -- Seven years after being banned by the Cannes Film Festival for jokingly calling himself a Nazi, Danish director Lars von Trier has been invited back to the French festival.

Von Trier was declared "persona non grata" by Cannes after expressing sympathy for Adolf Hitler in a 2011 press conference for his film "Melancholia." But Cannes on Thursday announced that Von Trier's "The House That Jack Built" will play out of competition at next month's festival. The film stars Matt Dillon as a serial killer.

Von Trier has regularly been a figure of controversy in Cannes and elsewhere. In October, Icelandic singer Bjork said he sexually harassed her during the making of 2000's "Dancer in the Dark." Von Trier has denied the allegations.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.