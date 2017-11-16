Eagle Herald











Nov 16, 7:09 AM EST

Cards Against Humanity says it's fighting border wall


HOUSTON (AP) -- The party game Cards Against Humanity says it's bought U.S.-Mexico border land and hired a lawyer to try to stop President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

A promotion called "Cards Against Humanity Saves America" offered 150,000 subscribers to its game a map of the land and a "certificate of our promise to fight the wall."

To build sections of the existing border fence, the U.S. government took hundreds of private landowners in Texas to court. A wall will likely require new lawsuits.

But stopping new construction through filing lawsuits would be difficult. In many cases with the fence, the U.S. government started construction even as fights continued over how much it had to reimburse landowners.

A message sent to the company was not returned Wednesday.

