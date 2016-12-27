Eagle Herald











Highlights of Carrie Fisher's Hollywood life and times

By LEANNE ITALIE
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) -- With a big personality, a history of addiction and a long, varied show business career, here's a taste of Carrie Fisher's Hollywood life and times:

---

HOLLYWOOD ROYALTY: Her mom is Debbie Reynolds and her dad the late crooner Eddie Fisher. They divorced when she was 2 after her dad decamped to marry Elizabeth Taylor. Suffering from mental illness, and drug and alcohol addiction during much of her life, Fisher became an outspoken advocate for those issues.

STAR WARS: Who can forget that cinnamon-bun hairdo as Princess Leia in the original trilogy, from 1977 to 1983. She later reprised the role, including a turn in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" last year.

SHAMPOO: Before Star Wars was "Shampoo" of 1975, starring Warren Beatty as a Beverly Hills hairdresser. She was Lorna Karpf and her mom reportedly wasn't thrilled about the character's use of profanity.

POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE: This 1990 film directed by Mike Nichols was based on a screenplay she wrote, which was based on her 1987 semi-autobiographical novel of the same title. Meryl Streep starred as movie actress Suzanne Vale, looking to rebuild her life after a drug overdose.

WISHFUL DRINKING: It's the title of her one-woman stage show and autobiography. A version of the stage production hit HBO in 2010. She followed up this year with a memoir, "The Princess Diarist," based on diaries she kept while filming the original Star Wars trilogy.

