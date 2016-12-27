Carrie Fisher, best remembered as the tough, feisty and powerful Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars," has died at 60. Fisher made the role iconic, and lines like "Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope," and her futuristic braided bun hairstyle became part of film lore. She recently reprised the role in a sequel, Episode VII, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015, and her digitally rendered image appears in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Fisher also became known for her battles with drug addiction and mental illness, topics she mined as a celebrated author. A 1990 film directed by Mike Nichols was based on her screenplay and semi-autobiographical novel. In her last autobiography, this year's "The Princess Diarist," she revealed that she and "Star Wars" co-star Harrison Ford had an affair on the set.

She was born to one of the biggest mid-century celebrity couples, entertainers Debbie Reynolds and the late Eddie Fisher.

"I'm a product of Hollywood inbreeding," she once said. "When two celebrities mate, something like me is the result."