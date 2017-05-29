Eagle Herald











May 29, 6:10 PM EDT

We'll always have Van Nuys: Hangar from 'Casablanca' saved


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The airport hangar facade from the opening scene of "Casablanca" has found a home a decade after being saved from the wrecking ball.

The arched facade dating to the 1920s has been in a Los Angeles parking lot since it was removed during 2007 renovations at Van Nuys Airport.

The hangar with 95-foot doors appeared in movies including the 1939 Laurel and Hardy comedy "The Flying Deuces." Most famously a plane lands in front of it in 1942's "Casablanca," starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman.

Christine Dunn, who with her late husband recovered the hangar 10 years ago, told the Daily News on Sunday (http://bit.ly/2qv0Y9L ) that it'll be moved to Valley Relics Museum, home to many pop culture items.

The goal is to restore it as part of a Moroccan-themed restaurant at Van Nuys Airport.

---

Information from: (Los Angeles) Daily News, http://www.dailynews.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.