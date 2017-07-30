Eagle Herald











Jul 30, 4:31 PM EDT

Italian poster for "Casablanca" attracts $478,000 at auction


DALLAS (AP) -- The only known surviving Italian issue poster for the classic movie "Casablanca" has sold for $478,000 in Dallas at a public auction of vintage movie posters.

The firm Heritage Auctions says the price ties a record for the highest amount paid for a movie poster at a public auction.

The 1946 Italian poster - four years after the Oscar-winning movie was made and first shown in the U.S. - measures 55.5 inches (1,409.7 millimeters) by 78.25 inches (1,987.55 millimeters). It previously was owned by a collector in London.

Auction spokesman Eric Bradley says the buyer Saturday chose to remain anonymous.

Bradley said Sunday the price equaled the record amount paid in 2014 for a poster for "London After Midnight," a 1927 silent movie where Lon Chaney played a vampire.

