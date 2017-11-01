NEW YORK (AP) -- Heidi Klum morphed into a Michael Jackson-style werewolf, Neil Patrick Harris masqueraded as a carnival barker and singer Cardi B transformed into Disney villain Cruella de Vil as Hollywood kept up a tradition of elaborate costumes and lavish events to celebrate Halloween.

Klum's annual bash in New York on Tuesday night may have been the highlight of the season. The supermodel and "America's Got Talent" judge was unrecognizable under makeup and prosthetics that helped her replicate the look of Michael Jackson's werewolf from the King of Pop's landmark "Thriller" video. Klum documented each step of her transformation on Instagram and showed up at the party with an entourage of "Thriller"-style zombies.

Network morning shows kicked off the fun Tuesday with "Good Morning America" anchors dressing as superheroes and the "Today" show taking on a country music flavor. Co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer dressed as Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, respectively, while Al Roker put on a gray beard and wig to become Willie Nelson.

The holiday capped days of star-studded Halloween bashes. Cardi B showed up at a New York party on Monday as the villainous Cruella de Vil from Disney's "101 Dalmatians." Kim Kardashian West channeled several different celebrities, including Cher, Madonna and the late singer Aaliyah. The Aaliyah outfit generated controversy amid accusations of cultural appropriation.

Like many celebrities, Harris stuck to social media for his family's highly anticipated costume reveal. The actor donned a top hat and held a megaphone to lead what he called a "Carnival of Curiosities." Harris' husband, David Burtka, took the look of a deranged clown with their children dressed as sideshow acts for the photo. The family's previous Halloween themes include "Star Wars" and Batman.

Actress Kristen Bell displayed a sense of humor about her costume by dressing as Elsa, the sister of her Anna character in "Frozen."

"When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween," she wrote on Instagram . "You GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT."