A Trump administration plan to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census has prompted legal challenges from many Democratic-led states. But not a single Republican attorney general has sued - not even from states with large immigrant populations.

Democratic attorneys general contend the question could drive down participation, leading to an inaccurate count. An undercount could affect the allotment of U.S. House seats and federal funding for states.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross determined the Census Bureau lacks definitive evidence about the consequences of including the question.

About a dozen Republican attorneys general urged Ross to add it. They say a better citizen count could help enforce the Voting Rights Act.

Citizenship estimates currently come from an annual survey sent to fewer than 3 percent of households.