Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 15, 10:13 AM EDT

Citizen question on census reveals partisan divide among AGs

By DAVID A. LIEB
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith

Census Interactives
Poverty and Income Rates Nationwide: Released 8/28/07
How Average is Your State? Look at the Latest Census Figures
Latest News
Citizen question on census reveals partisan divide among AGs

2020 census test has critics counting concerns, not people

States, cities sue US over census citizenship question

A Trump administration plan to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census has prompted legal challenges from many Democratic-led states. But not a single Republican attorney general has sued - not even from states with large immigrant populations.

Democratic attorneys general contend the question could drive down participation, leading to an inaccurate count. An undercount could affect the allotment of U.S. House seats and federal funding for states.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross determined the Census Bureau lacks definitive evidence about the consequences of including the question.

About a dozen Republican attorneys general urged Ross to add it. They say a better citizen count could help enforce the Voting Rights Act.

Citizenship estimates currently come from an annual survey sent to fewer than 3 percent of households.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.