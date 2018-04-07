|
2020 census test has critics counting concerns, not people
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- The success of the 2020 census could hinge on a single "dress rehearsal" in Rhode Island - and so far, many locals aren't impressed.
The census will be the first to include an online survey. The most populous county in Rhode Island is the only place where a full test is being run.
Community leaders in Providence County worry about a shortage of publicity around the test and its limited language outreach in an immigrant-heavy community.
Census Bureau officials say that the Rhode Island test is on track, and that they're focused on ensuring new technology it's using works, including a smartphone app and cloud computing.
Census officials say they have time to make any necessary changes.
