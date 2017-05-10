WASHINGTON (AP) -- A new Census report shows that the number of Hispanic and Asian-American voters increased in 2016, even as the number of black voters decreased.

The number of white voters also increased, but not enough to reverse an overall trend toward a more diverse electorate.

Votes cast by Hispanics increased by about 1.5 million and slightly less than that by Asian-Americans. The number of white voters increased since 2012 by about 2.8 million, but they still represented a slightly smaller percentage of all voters than in the prior election.

The turnout rate among black voters returned to levels similar to 2004. More than a half million fewer black voters cast ballots compared with 2012.