Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 10, 12:34 PM EDT

American electorate continues trend toward diversification

By LAURIE KELLMAN and EMILY SWANSON
Associated Press

Census Interactives
Poverty and Income Rates Nationwide: Released 8/28/07
How Average is Your State? Look at the Latest Census Figures
Latest News
American electorate continues trend toward diversification

Census director abruptly quits people-counting agency

Canada now has more seniors than children

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A new Census report shows that the number of Hispanic and Asian-American voters increased in 2016, even as the number of black voters decreased.

The number of white voters also increased, but not enough to reverse an overall trend toward a more diverse electorate.

Votes cast by Hispanics increased by about 1.5 million and slightly less than that by Asian-Americans. The number of white voters increased since 2012 by about 2.8 million, but they still represented a slightly smaller percentage of all voters than in the prior election.

The turnout rate among black voters returned to levels similar to 2004. More than a half million fewer black voters cast ballots compared with 2012.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.