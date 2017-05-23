

AP Photo/Richard Drew Here are the three CEOs who got the biggest pay raises last year, and the deepest pay cuts, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. --- Top raises: --- 1. Hock Tan Broadcom Corp. $24.7 million, up 513 percent --- 2. Thomas Rutledge Charter Communications Inc. $98 million, up 499 percent --- 3. Robert Kotick Activision Blizzard Inc. $33.1 million, up 358 percent --- Deepest cuts: --- 1. Dara Khosrowshahi Expedia Inc. $2.4 million, down 97 percent --- 2. Brenton Saunders Allergan Inc. $4.1 million, down 81 percent --- 3. Sandeep Mathrani GGP Inc. $12.7 million, down 68 percent © 2017 . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.