CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- The massacre of nine black church members brought the U.S. to its knees when Dylann Roof opened fire during a Bible study on June 17, 2015. The white man was convicted of hate crimes and other charges last month and now faces the death penalty or life in prison.

The same jurors who convicted him will likely begin their deliberations next week. Roof's sentencing trial has taken on the feel of a memorial to the victims, as many of their friends and family members testified about their loved ones, re-opening wounds.

The 22-year-old Roof addressed the jurors and insisted that he was not mentally ill, but he didn't ask them to spare his life.