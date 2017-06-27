CHICAGO (AP) -- Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.

A Cook County special grand jury approved the three-count indictment Monday and the charges were filed Tuesday. Special prosecutor Patricia Brown-Holmes announced the indictments Tuesday, saying the three officers "did more than merely obey an unofficial code of silence." She says "they lied" to prevent investigators "from learning the truth."

The three officers, Thomas Gaffney, David March and Joseph Walsh, were each charged with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice.

Video released in 2015 showed white officer Jason Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times. Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Chicago police didn't immediately respond to the charges.