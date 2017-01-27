CHICAGO (AP) -- The Latest on Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who became lightheaded during news conference. (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

A spokesman says Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson's bout of dizziness is unrelated to a "longstanding kidney issue."

Anthony Guglielmi tweeted the message after Johnson became ill and wavered on his feet at a news conference on Friday.

Guglielmi says Johnson is fine and is in "great spirits." He said Johnson will speak to reporters when he leaves a hospital after undergoing tests.

Johnson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel were unveiling a new initiative to combat the city's gun crime and gang violence problems when Johnson became lightheaded.

Johnson replaced former Superintendent Garry McCarthy, who was fired following the release of dashcam footage showing a white police officer fatally shooting an unarmed black teenager 16 times.

12:22 p.m.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson became ill and wavered on his feet during a news conference Friday morning.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was speaking at a podium with Johnson standing beside him when the mayor stopped suddenly and turned to the police superintendent saying, "Are you OK?" People then surrounded Johnson, who appeared dazed as he walked toward a chair.

Several people shouted: "Call 911."

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter that Johnson "felt light-headed" and didn't lose consciousness. Guglielmi says Johnson was coherent and will go to a hospital to be examined.

Johnson and the mayor were announcing technological advances for police as the city deals with increases in homicides and shootings in recent years.