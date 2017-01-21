Eagle Herald











Jan 21, 10:26 AM EST

2 convicted in shooting that paralyzed "Hoop Dreams" player


Multimedia
Copies of William Balfour's Arrest Records and Parole Report (10/30/08)
Oscar Star's
Family Slain

CHICAGO (AP) -- Two men have been convicted of attempted murder and aggravated battery for a shooting that paralyzed a Chicago high school basketball coach who played on one of the teams featured in the 1994 documentary "Hoop Dreams."

Shawn Harrington was shot twice while shielding his daughter after gunmen opened fire on their car at a traffic stop in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood in 2014. Authorities say the attackers mistook the car for another that had been involved in an earlier shooting.

A spokeswoman for prosecutors, Tandra Simonton, says a jury on Friday convicted Cedryk Davis and Deandre Thompson in the attack, which left Harrington paralyzed from the waist down. Their sentencing is set for Feb. 28.

Harrington is an assistant basketball coach at Marshall. He played for the team when "Hoop Dreams" was being filmed.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.