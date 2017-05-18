WASHINGTON (AP) -- Women who say their lawyer and activist husbands are being persecuted by China are petitioning the United States for help.

The women made a unique joint appearance at a congressional hearing Thursday.

They are calling for President Donald Trump to raise human rights with Beijing and present the communist government with a list of "prisoners of conscience" who should be released.

Four of the women appeared in person before the House foreign affairs panel. Two others spoke in a pre-recorded video message.

All say their husbands have suffered under a two-year Chinese crackdown on dissent.

They allege that their husbands have suffered harsh treatment in detention, including torture.

Trump has dialed back U.S. criticism of China on human rights as he seeks cooperation on trade and North Korea.