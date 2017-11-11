Eagle Herald











Nov 11, 2:09 PM EST

Rare art from China's 19th century woman ruler come to US

By JOHN ROGERS
Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) -- A side of Chinese culture and authority never seen outside China comes to the United States with the unveiling of "Empress Dowager, Cixi: Selections From the Summer Palace."

The exhibition opens Sunday and runs until March 11 at Southern California's Bowers Museum.

It showcases art collected and created by the mysterious woman who ruled China with an iron fist from the mid-1800s until her death in 1908.

Included are more than 100 pieces from the Beijing palace Cixi often called home during her final years.

Among them are intricately designed Chinese furniture, colorful porcelain vases and stone carvings. Several pieces of Western art she collected are also included. So is her 1901 Duryea automobile, believed to be China's first car.

