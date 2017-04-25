Eagle Herald











Apr 25, 6:27 PM EDT

Right-wing radio host Alex Jones responds to Chobani lawsuit


BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he's not backing down in response to a defamation lawsuit filed by Greek yogurt giant Chobani.

Jones, in a video posted on his Youtube channel Tuesday, said with no proof that billionaire George Soros was behind the lawsuit. Soros, who Jones called a "Nazi collaborator," is not named in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Chobani argues that Jones and his InfoWars website posted fabricated stories earlier this month that linked Chobani owner Hamdi Ulukaya and the company to a sexual assault case involving refugee children. The company filed the lawsuit in Idaho District Court in Twin Falls, where it operates the largest yogurt plant in the world.

It's seeking at least $10,000 in damages.

