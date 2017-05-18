Eagle Herald











May 18, 5:30 PM EDT

'Seattle's son' Chris Cornell mourned in city

AP Photo
AP Photo/John Carucci

SEATTLE (AP) -- Seattle awoke Thursday to the news of the death of Chris Cornell, among its most famous musicians and one whose forceful, somber songs helped cement the city's place in rock history.

KEXP, Seattle's popular independent radio station, paid tribute to Cornell throughout the day. The station played non-stop songs from Soundgarden and Cornell's other bands and solo work, as well as artists who covered Cornell's material and those who were influenced by him.

Grief-stricken fans left flowers at memorials throughout the city.

Cornell was born and raised in the city and was part of a close knit group of artists who formed the foundation of what would become the grunge scene that exploded in the early 1990s.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.