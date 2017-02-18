Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 18, 4:29 PM EST

Chrysler recalls some cars for loose bolts


Ford reveals new aluminum-sided Expedition SUV
London fashion: Wickstead favors florals, Conran goes green

Sequins and slogans: Politics seeped into NY Fashion Week

Fashion insiders declare 'I Am an Immigrant' in new video

London Fashion Week opens amid Brexit uncertainties

Marc Jacobs goes silent to close out New York Fashion Week
Peanut Corp. of America's bankruptcy petition
Timeline of food supply problems
Blakely peanut plant inspection report for 2008
Blakely peanut plant inspection reports 2006-2007
Poison Produce: Food-Borne Illnesses
Interactive Look at Salmonella

NEW YORK (AP) -- Fiat Chrysler says it is recalling some Chrysler cars because driveshaft bolts can come loose on all-wheel drive models, increasing the risk of a crash.

The automaker says affected cars include 2014-2017 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive. Chrysler says it will notify owners, and dealers will replace all eight front driveshaft bolts for the cars, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin March 31. About 75,000 cars are affected in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

There have been no reports nor accidents or injuries.

