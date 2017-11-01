Eagle Herald











Chuck Norris sues over MRI chemical he says poisoned wife


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Action star Chuck Norris is taking on medical device manufacturers in a lawsuit alleging a chemical used in MRI imaging scans poisoned his wife.

The lawsuit filed on Wednesday in San Francisco says gadolinium that doctors injected into Gena Norris to improve the clarity of her MRIs have left her weak and tired and with debilitating bouts of pain and a burning sensation.

Gadolinium is a metal found in so-called contrast agents used in many MRIs. Studies have shown it is retained by organs such as the brain, bones and skin.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in May it found no evidence that retained gadolinium was harmful. A European Union agency reached the same conclusion in July but still recommended suspending some gadolinium contrast agents as a precaution.

