Eagle Herald











Nov 8, 12:28 PM EST

Commentary on killings draws strength through repetition

AP Photo
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Church shootings

NEW YORK (AP) -- A satirical website is responsible for one of the starkest commentaries on mass killings, and it draws its power through repetition.

After the Texas church shooting this week, The Onion posted for the sixth time a variation of the same article headlined: "'No Way to Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens."

This time the dateline was Sutherland Springs, Texas. Only the datelines and a few details change to reflect the most recent tragedy. Twenty-six people were killed in Sunday's shooting at a Baptist church.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.