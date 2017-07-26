Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 26, 12:12 AM EDT

Cincinnati police rebuke critics over role in shooting case


CINCINNATI (AP) -- Police in Cincinnati are expressing displeasure over criticism of their role in the case of a University of Cincinnati officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.

Fraternal Order of Police local president Dan Hils says members have voted against participating in updating a long-standing agreement on reforms to improve community policing and transparency.

Hils says members are "extremely disappointed" by criticism from two participants in the collaborative effort of a police investigator who testified that Ray Tensing's shooting of Sam DuBose could be justified.

Murder charges against Tensing were dismissed Monday after two hung juries.

The FOP also took a "no confidence" vote in the county prosecutor following prosecution criticism of the police investigation. Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) responded Tuesday that he has "full confidence" in Cincinnati police.

