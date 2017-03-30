Eagle Herald











Mar 30, 9:20 PM EDT

'Alien: Covenant' clips are the stuff nightmares are made of

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
'Alien: Covenant' clips are the stuff nightmares are made of

Art houses program protest as '1984' heads back to theaters

Amazon celebrates theaters, previews Haynes' 'Wonderstruck'

Missing 'La La Land'? 'The Greatest Showman' is coming

Review: Dazzling 'Ghost in the Shell' is lost in translation
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Ridley Scott knows how to scare us. He's been doing it for over 40 years.

But the new footage from his upcoming "Alien: Covenant" that premiered Thursday at CinemaCon makes that alien bursting out of John Hurt's chest look tame in comparison.

Scott wasn't in attendance at the annual gathering of theater owners and exhibitors but gleefully teased its terrors.

The hyperviolent sequences show new nightmares for the crew of the colony ship Covenant, with blood, shrieks and creatures emerging out of human backs and mouths.

There's also a bloody shower scene that could give "Psycho" a run for its money.

Starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup, "Alien: Covenant" begins haunting audiences on May 19.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.