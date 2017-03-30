Eagle Herald











Amazon celebrates theaters, previews Haynes' 'Wonderstruck'

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Amazon Studios might have a streaming component, but executives say the company is fully committed to the theatrical experience.

The young studio in its second year at CinemaCon, an annual gathering of theater owners and exhibitors, reiterated its commitment to preserving the theatrical window Thursday and previewed their upcoming slate of releases. One of their most highly anticipated is Todd Haynes' "Wonderstruck," a fanciful coming of age drama set in both 1927 and 1977 and starring Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams and "Pete's Dragon's" Oakes Fegley.

Amazon, which put out last year's "Manchester by the Sea," has a robust slate of filmmaker-driven projects on the slate, including Richard Linklater's "Last Flag Flying" and Terry Gilliam's "Don Quixote," which is currently in production with Adam Driver.

