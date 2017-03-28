Eagle Herald











Johnson says 'Baywatch' is summer's 'sexiest, funniest' pic

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- CinemaCon just got a little less dressed.

The cast of "Baywatch" took the stage Tuesday afternoon alongside around two dozen scantily clad men and women sporting the classic red bathing suits to preview the film.

Star Dwayne Johnson told the audience of theater owners and exhibitors that their movie is going to be the craziest, sexiest, funniest R-rated comedy of the summer. He also introduced new footage in what they called a "fuschia band" trailer, riffing on the risque nature of the NSFW "red band" trailer.

Indeed, there was a fair amount of skin in the footage, which highlighted both its self-aware comedy and action/adventure on the beach.

"Baywatch" also stars Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Priyanka Chopra. It hits theaters on May 26.

