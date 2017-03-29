Eagle Herald











First reactions from 'The Fate of the Furious' screening

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- "The Fate of the Furious" is in, and it's good according to first reactions to the upcoming film.

Universal Pictures surprised CinemaCon audiences on Wednesday with an unannounced screening of the eighth film in the franchise and praise spread quickly on Twitter.

The Hollywood Reporter's Rebecca Ford said it was perfection, while the trade publication's Aaron Couch noted it had some so bad they're good moments too.

"The Fate of the Furious" reunites the Los Angeles street racers, including Diesel, Michelle Rodriquez and Dwayne Johnson, taking them to the streets of Cuba, New York, Berlin and to the frozen Russian landscape. Charlize Theron joins as a dreadlocked baddie with nuclear ambitions and Scott Eastwood teams up with Kurt Russell as an agent in training.

The film is out April 14.

