Apr 25, 5:04 PM EDT

'BlacKkKlansman' star hopes Lee film starts a conversation

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Denzel Washington's son John David Washington has technically worked with Spike Lee before. When he was 7-years-old he had a bit part in "Malcolm X," which his dad starred in.

The younger Washington is now getting his own chance to star in a Spike Lee joint in "BlacKkKlansman," which CinemaCon attendees got a sneak peek of Wednesday afternoon at the Focus Features luncheon.

The film is based on a true story of a black police officer in Colorado who infiltrated the Klu Klux Klan. Washington said he hopes it will start a conversation about how people think in this country.

"Get Out" director Jordan Peele produced "BlacKkKlansman," which is in competition at the Cannes Film Festival and will be released in theaters on Aug. 10.

