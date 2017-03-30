Eagle Herald











Mar 30, 3:57 PM EDT

Missing 'La La Land'? 'The Greatest Showman' is coming

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- 'City of Stars' might still be stuck in your head, but the Oscar-winning 'La La Land' songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul already have another big screen musical on the horizon: "The Greatest Showman" starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum.

20th Century Fox on Thursday unveiled a fever dream of a trailer at CinemaCon for the musical drama, set to bow Christmas Day. The Michael Gracey-directed P.T. Barnum story looks like a slightly less kinetic "Moulin Rouge" but with all the requisite bright colors and elaborate song and dance numbers.

Jackman was on-site in Las Vegas to introduce the trailer. He called the film, in-the-making for seven years, a pop period piece of hyper-reality.

"The Greatest Showman" also stars Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams and Rebecca Ferguson.

