Eagle Herald











Mar 28, 3:21 PM EDT

Elton John to help develop animated 'Technicolor Dreamcoat'

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Elton John is teaming up with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to develop an animated adaptation of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

STX Entertainment chairman Adam Fogelson announced the project Tuesday at CinemaCon, the annual gathering of theater owners and exhibitors.

The musical, which Rice and Webber created in the late 1960s, is based on the "coat of many colors" story from the Book of Genesis.

The studio also announced a new animated project from Eddie Murphy about a bull named Bo who wants to be a rodeo clown.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.