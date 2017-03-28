LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Elton John is teaming up with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to develop an animated adaptation of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

STX Entertainment chairman Adam Fogelson announced the project Tuesday at CinemaCon, the annual gathering of theater owners and exhibitors.

The musical, which Rice and Webber created in the late 1960s, is based on the "coat of many colors" story from the Book of Genesis.

The studio also announced a new animated project from Eddie Murphy about a bull named Bo who wants to be a rodeo clown.