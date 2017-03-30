Eagle Herald











Mar 30, 3:18 PM EDT

Jennifer Lawrence is a sultry ballerina spy in 'Red Sparrow'

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Missing 'La La Land'? 'The Greatest Showman' is coming

Review: Dazzling 'Ghost in the Shell' is lost in translation

Jennifer Lawrence is a sultry ballerina spy in 'Red Sparrow'

'Alien: Covenant' clips are the stuff nightmares are made of

Review: In 'The Boss Baby,' it's clear who wears the diapers
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Jennifer Lawrence is a Russian ballerina turned seductive spy in "Red Sparrow"

20th Century Fox on Thursday debuted a first look at the international espionage thriller at CinemaCon from Lawrence's "Hunger Games" director Frances Lawrence.

Based on a book by former CIA agent Jason Matthews, Lawrence plays Dominika, a prima ballerina who has to rethink her career choices after a devastating injury. So she goes to a spy school where the students are taught by headmistress Charlotte Rampling to use seduction as their main weapon. Her target? Joel Edgerton.

The stylized film sees Lawrence in all manner of glamourous duds as she tries out her new skillset.

"Red Sparrow" hits theaters Nov. 10.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.