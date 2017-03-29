Eagle Herald











Horror, adventure, stunts on display in Cruise's 'The Mummy'

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Universal Pictures is going back to its roots - monsters.

The studio on Wednesday debuted footage from its upcoming adventure film "The Mummy," which opens a monster universe drawing on Universal's vault of classic properties like "Bride of Frankenstein," ''Invisible Man" and "Creature from the Black Lagoon."

Tom Cruise stars in the Alex Kurtzman-directed "The Mummy," which is equal parts action and horror as Cruise's explorer Nick Morton attempts to combat an ancient evil that has been unlocked and threatens to destroy the world.

Sofia Boutella is the Mummy, once an Egyptian princess who turned to the dark side when denied the throne.

Cruise, via video message, said he is proud and excited to usher in a new age of monsters.

"The Mummy" hits theaters June 9.

