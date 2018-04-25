Eagle Herald











Damien Chazelle shows first footage of biopic 'First Man'

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle has given CinemaCon attendees a first look at his Neil Armstrong film "First Man" Wednesday morning in Las Vegas.

The heart-pounding trailer shows Ryan Gosling as Armstrong feeling heavy with responsibility before his historic mission to the moon. The footage features him telling his children, and wife, that there is a chance he won't make it.

Chazelle says he wanted to get to know the people who embarked on that incredible journey.

Gosling says it was a true honor to portray Armstrong. "The Crown" star Claire Foy plays Armstrong's wife Janet.

It is Chazelle's first film after "La La Land," which won him the best director Oscar.

"First Man" takes flight on Oct. 12.

