Apr 25, 3:17 PM EDT

Cher performs 'Fernando' at CinemaCon to standing ovation

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Cher and a dozen backup dancers have brought the house down Wednesday in Las Vegas with a surprise performance of Abba's "Fernando" for CinemaCon attendees, who responded with a standing ovation.

The legendary performer closed out Universal Pictures' presentation at Caesar's Palace.

Cher co-stars in the movie musical "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!" She plays the mother of Meryl Streep's character. The sequel hits theaters on July 20.

Oscar-winning director Damian Chazelle also gave the audience a first look at his upcoming Neil Armstrong biopic "First Man" during Wednesday's presentation. The film, which is Chazelle's follow-up to "La La Land," stars Ryan Gosling.

