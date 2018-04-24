Eagle Herald











Disney shows how Han Solo and Lando meet at CinemaCon

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The Walt Disney Studios has previewed a scene from the Star Wars spinoff "Solo" featuring the card game where Han Solo and Lando Calrissian meet at CinemaCon Tuesday in Las Vegas. The scene cuts off right as the two space scoundrels decide to bet their ships.

The studio also unveiled early footage from its live-action adaption of "Dumbo" and "Aladdin," starring Will Smith as the Genie, and showed the first scene from "The Incredibles 2," which picks up right where the first left off in 2004.

Both "Solo: A Star Wars" story and "The Incredibles 2" hit theaters this summer.

Unlike most studio presentations at the annual theater owner convention, Disney doesn't generally bring out the stars of its films. Instead it lets the footage and behind-the-scenes reels do the selling.

