Eagle Herald











Mar 29, 9:54 PM EDT

'Wonder Woman' wows, Affleck makes appearance at CinemaCon

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
'Wonder Woman' wows, Affleck makes appearance at CinemaCon

Visceral 'Dunkirk' footage gets hearts racing

First reactions from 'The Fate of the Furious' screening

Vin Diesel on Paul Walker: We don't want to let him down

Horror, adventure, stunts on display in Cruise's 'The Mummy'
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Wonder Woman is here to save the world, and, possibly the future of DC Comics.

New footage featuring actress Gal Gadot's lasso-wielding superhero stole the show Wednesday night at CinemaCon, which also featured some peeks at "Aquaman" and "Justice League." It also marked Ben Affleck's first public appearance since acknowledging he'd recently completed rehab for alcohol addiction.

The "Batman" star didn't say anything, but just stood alongside his "Justice League" director Zack Snyder and co-stars Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller.

But it was Wonder Woman's show, even though Gadot wasn't in Las Vegas. The sepia-soaked extended clips highlighted the World War I espionage thrills.

Co-star Chris Pine, who plays an American soldier, said the Patty Jenkins-directed film had a "Casablanca" feel.

The film hits theaters June 2.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.