Feb 17, 12:01 PM EST

Cinematography awards could predict eventual Oscar winner

By SANDY COHEN
AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The American Society of Cinematographers' annual awards show could predict the eventual Oscar winner in the category.

The five cinematographers up for the top prize at the 32nd ASC Awards on Saturday are also in contention for the cinematography Oscar next month.

The ASC nominated 14-time Oscar nominee Roger Deakins for "Blade Runner 2049," along with Bruno Delbonnel ("Darkest Hour"), Hoyte van Hoytema ("Dunkirk"), Dan Laustsen ("The Shape of Water") and Rachel Morrison ("Mudbound"). Morrison is the first to compete in ASC's feature film category and the first woman nominated for cinematography in the 90-year history of the Academy Awards.

Angelina Jolie will accept the Board of Governors Award and Oscar-winning "Titanic" cinematographer Russell Carpenter will receive a lifetime achievement award at the dinner ceremony at Hollywood & Highland's Grand Ballroom. Carpenter's other credits include "True Lies," ''The Negotiator" and "Shallow Hal."

The ASC Awards also recognize outstanding work in television, where the nominees include "Game of Thrones," ''Outlander," ''The Crown" and "The Man in the High Castle."

AP Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen is at www.twitter.com/YouKnowSandy .

For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason .

