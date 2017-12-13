Eagle Herald











'The Goonies,' 'Titanic' added to National Film Registry

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- A band of misfits known as the Goonies, a sinking ship, some baseball ghosts and the unrelenting New York cop are being added to the prestigious National Film Registry.

The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that the films "The Goonies," ''Titanic," ''Field of Dreams" and "Die Hard" are among the 25 movies tapped for preservation this year.

The library selects movies for preservation because of their cultural, historic or artistic importance.

This year's slate includes the 1987 musical biopic "La Bamba," ''Superman" from 1978, the 2000 thriller "Memento" and 1941's animated "Dumbo."

This year's picks bring the total number of films in the registry to 725. Last year, "The Breakfast Club," ''The Princess Bride" and "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" and "Thelma & Louise" were picked.

https://www.loc.gov/programs/national-film-preservation-board/film-registry

