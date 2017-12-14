Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 14, 4:20 PM EST

Senator: Comey's remarks on Clinton probe heavily edited


PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

The Clinton Campaign

Latest News
Senator: Comey's remarks on Clinton probe heavily edited

Clinton signs books in New Hampshire, demurs on voter fraud

The Latest: Lawyer: Settlement near on pony at Clinton event

Boot-headed candidate sues city over ponies at Clinton event

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Republican senator says edits to a draft FBI statement on the Hillary Clinton email investigation appear to have watered down the significance of the bureau's findings.

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said Thursday he had obtained from the FBI a draft statement that then-Director James Comey produced in May 2016 in anticipation of closing out the Clinton email case. The document shows line-by-line edits.

Though the FBI had not yet interviewed Clinton about her use of a private email server, officials had already determined that criminal charges were probably not warranted.

In a letter to the FBI, Johnson said edits to Comey's original remarks "appear to change the tone and substance" in ways that lessen the seriousness of the case.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.