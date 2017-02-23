Eagle Herald











Feb 23, 7:18 AM EST

Conservative activist James O'Keefe to release CNN tapes

AP Photo
AP Photo/Bill Haber

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Conservative activist James O'Keefe to release CNN tapes

Ryan Eggold's Tom takes center stage in 'Blacklist' spinoff

Nielsen's top programs for Feb. 13-19

CBS rules in prime time, claiming 16 of week's Top 20 shows

Baby on way for 'Little People' stars Jeremy, Audrey Roloff

NEW YORK (AP) -- Conservative activist James O'Keefe has announced plans to release recordings Thursday morning that he says were made secretly inside CNN.

O'Keefe tells the network in an interview that the media is a "huge target" of his and he's targeting CNN specifically because it "has a very important role as an arbiter of news."

The network has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly labeled it "fake news."

A CNN spokeswoman didn't immediately return a request for comment on O'Keefe's announcement.

O'Keefe became well-known in 2009 after posing as a pimp in a video to embarrass community-organizing group ACORN. He has also made videos targeting National Public Radio and Planned Parenthood.

Some of his efforts have backfired. He was arrested and pleaded guilty in 2010 to entering the office of a Louisiana senator under false pretenses.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.