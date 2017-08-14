AP Radio AP Radio News:

Aug 14, 10:58 PM EDT

Scaramucci: If it were up to me, Bannon would be gone

AP Photo
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

NEW YORK (AP) -- Short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says if it were up to him, top adviser Steve Bannon would be gone from President Donald Trump's administration.

But, he notes, "it's not up to me."

"The Mooch," a few weeks removed from his spectacular flameout following an expletive-laden conversation with a reporter, appeared Monday on CBS' "Late Show" with Stephen Colbert. Colbert has seen his ratings soar since Trump's inauguration with his relentless comedic attacks.

Colbert showed a picture of Scaramucci former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus glaring at each other. Scaramucci said there was "no love lost" between the two.

He said he and Priebus got along well when he was writing checks to the Republican National Committee, which Priebus once led.

