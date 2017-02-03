Eagle Herald











Feb 3, 8:01 AM EST

Colby College Museum of Art receives $100M gift


Multimedia
Sinful Hot Chocolate
As Budgets Tighten, Gift Givers Get Crafty
Modern Holiday Decor
How to Prepare Eggnog
Shopping on Black Friday
Designers share DIY decorations
Holiday Gift Guide
Twelve Days of Holiday Cookie Recipes
Hip, New Ornaments
Sugarplums
One-Pot Dinner Kits
Kid-Friendly Focaccia
Cheese Balls
Dinner Biscuits
Ill. Company Answers Students' Letters to Santa
Restored Rudolph, Santa Go on Tour
How to Find Safe Toys
Quiz on Christmas Classics
Holiday Windows Around the Nation

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) -- The Colby College Museum of Art in Maine has received a gift of more than $100 million from two supporters.

Colby officials tell The Morning Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2jF5sLz ) the gift from Peter and Paula Lunder was announced Thursday at a trustees meeting in Boston.

It includes about 1,500 works of art and will launch the Lunder Institute for American Art. The institute will focus on the practice, study and exhibition of American art.

Officials say the gift helps establish the university as the only liberal arts college with a high-end museum and global research center on American art.

The newspaper reports that the Colby museum is the biggest museum in Maine, with five wings, more than 9,000 works of art and more than 38,000 square feet of exhibition space.

---

Information from: Morning Sentinel, http://www.onlinesentinel.com/

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.