Apr 17, 5:31 PM EDT

Texas reopens case seen as inspiring 'Three Billboards' film


VIDOR, Texas (AP) -- Texas authorities are seeking fresh leads in the 1991 death of a woman whose case is seen as an inspiration for the Academy Award-winning film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a statement Tuesday saying it has upped the reward to $6,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the death of 34-year-old Kathy Page.

After her death, Page's father rented billboards accusing police in Vidor (VY'-dohr) of failing to properly investigate the killing.

The Dallas Morning News reports the billboards caught the eye of British-Irish director Martin McDonaugh, who traveled through the area two decades ago. McDonaugh has said his film was inspired by billboards he saw during U.S. travels.

A jury in 2000 found Page's estranged husband, Steve Page, liable in a wrongful-death lawsuit and awarded her family $150,000.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

