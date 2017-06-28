

The Chronicle of Higher Education on Wednesday released its annual study of compensation for presidents of public colleges and universities in fiscal year 2016. The survey of more than 150 executives found that average total compensation increased by 5.3 percent over the previous year, to $501,000. Total compensation includes base pay, bonus pay, nontaxable benefits such as medical insurance, deferred compensation, severance pay, and other payments such as vacation leave that was cashed out. The top 10 earners in fiscal year 2016: Name Institution Total annual compensation Michael Crow Arizona State University $1,554,058 William McRaven University of Texas System $1,500,000 John Sharp Texas A&M University System $1,280,438 W. Kent Fuchs University of Florida $1,102,862 Michael McRobbie Indiana University System $1,067,074 Eric Barron Pennsylvania State University at University Park $1,039,717 Michael Drake Ohio State University $1,034,574 Michael Young Texas A&M University at College Station $1,000,000 Jean Robillard University of Iowa $929,045* Raymond Watts University of Alabama at Birmingham $890,000** *Partial-year compensation ** Compensation provided by college for calendar year 2016, not fiscal year 2016 © 2017 . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.